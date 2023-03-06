Wheelchair-bound Men Play Cricket Match In Kolkata, Former Cricket Stars Witness The Occasion

Kamal Faruq, in his forties, stretched his upper portion and sang the national anthem before getting down on to the field to play cricket, all while bound to his wheelchair.

He was among wheelchair-bound players who took part in a unique cricket match in Kolkata.

The players, who hail from various states, dotted the field in their wheelchairs, donning jerseys with #CricketOnWheels printed on their backs.

While the bowler, with full arm action, released the ball, the batsman hit it and the fielder at deep extra cover drove his wheelchair hard to save the boundary.

The players of the T10 match were part of the Wheelchair Cricket India Association and have also played international matches.

The Indian Fighters team scored 144 runs in 10 overs, which the Indian Gladiators led by Captain Bhima Khunti successfully chased with the loss of two wickets.

Former cricket stars were present at the event on Sunday.

Vinod Kambli, appreciating the initiative, said, "Differently-abled youngsters are getting a chance to showcase their game." Noting that inclusivity in the sport is of utmost importance, former left-arm bowler Rudra Pratap Singh said such events should be organised more often so that everyone is able to enjoy the game.

Before the match, Somjeet Singh, captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team, urged players to present a beautiful game so that it motivates those differently-abled persons who want to play cricket.

Faruq, who used to play cricket even before an accident bound him to the wheelchair, said many differently-abled people remain confined to the bed till their death and such matches would inspire them come out of their homes.