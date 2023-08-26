Why PM Modi Apologised To The Citizens Of Delhi For The Upcoming G20 Summit In The Capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 26, apologised to the people of Delhi for the inconvenience they may face during the impending G20 summit in September. While addressing a gathering outside Palam airport, PM Modi requested the people of Delhi to help make the G20 summit a grand success. He also apologised to the citizens of Delhi in advance as traffic rules will be changed during the summit to cater to the guests from September 5 to September 15.

"Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20. There will be so many guests coming. From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests. Traffic rules will be changed (and) we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," PM Modi said.

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Earlier this month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal approved public holidays on September 8, 9 and 10, at the request of Delhi police in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on those dates.

G20 Nations in a Nutshell

The G20 comprises of 19 biggest economies of the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Apart from the member states, countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates have been invited as guest nations. The G20 Summit's theme this year is "One Earth, One Family, One Future", which will focus on global issues such as the economy, climate change, technology and more.