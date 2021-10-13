Wildlife Photographer 2021 Award: 10-year-old Bags Laurel For Amazing Picture Of Spider

The youngest wildlife photographer from India, Vidyun R Hebbar, has been awarded the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 Award for his quirky image, which beautifully displayed a tent spider with the colours of the passing auto-rickshaw blended majestically in the image.

The intricate image displaying the details of the spider web was liked by all the jury members, who have awarded the image the top position. Everyone is surprised by the talent of the 10-year-old, who has clicked the award-winning image. He has named his image as ‘Dome Home’, displaying the weave of the spider’s web in the most creative manner.

Reportedly, Vidyun has been involved in such creative pursuits since early childhood. He has been featured in photography competitions since he was just 8 years old. Vidyun mostly loves to picture things he sees around him, including creatures that surround him, be it in streets or parks, Vidyun fondly captures them in their natural habitat. He is largely involved in picturing the flora and fauna of his home city Bengaluru, India.

See the award-winning spider's 'Dome-Home’ picture

The image was posted by wildlife photographer of the year on Instagram, where the page captioned the image as, “Ten-year-old Vidyun R Hebbar from India is our Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year!”

According to ABC News, one of the photography competition's judges, Roz Kidman Cox, evaluated Vidyun's shot and stated it was a creative way of photographing a spider. The image is well-framed, and the focus is great, she added. The spider's fangs can be seen, as well as the spider's crazy weaving, the lines resembling a sensitive nervous system that links to the spider's legs. The inclusion of such a unique backdrop the brilliant colours of an auto-rickshaw is the really clever part, she added.

The panel adored this image from the outset of the evaluation process, according to Natalie Cooper, a scholar with the Natural History Museum and a member of the jury. It's a great reminder to pay closer attention to the details of animals we encounter on a daily basis, and to carry your camera with you wherever you go. As stated by ABC news, she added, one never knows where that award-winning photograph will come from.

