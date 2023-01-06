Winter Snowfall Gives Special Touch To Kashmir, Himachal; Railway Ministry Shares Pictures

Northern India is experiencing biting cold in the ongoing winter season and places like Delhi and Bikaner are clocking in their lowest temperatures in recent years. While this has brought discomfort to many in certain parts of the country, the winter also managed to bring enchanting scenes in the hilly areas primarily in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

These states are witnessing snowfall in some regions and this has made for a perfect picturesque view from hill stations to railway stations. Providing a glimpse into these enthralling views, the Ministry of Railways shared a few pictures and videos featuring trains transiting through a valley covered in a white blanket of snow in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Raosaheb Patil Danve, the Union Minister of State for Railways also shared a video with a few pictures of the railway station in Srinagar which has been covered in snow during the recent snowfall.

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, also shared a couple of photos from Shimla Railway Station with a caption that read, "January lends a special touch to the terminus station of the UNESCO World Heritage Site - Kalka–Shimla Railway."





According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more snowfall is expected from January 7 onwards in several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, along with Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra, Shimla and Mandi. As for Kashmir, it is also witnessing extremely low temperatures in the current winter season as Banihal touched the lowest -7.4°C recently.