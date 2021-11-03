Woman, 28, Found Dead At Home In Delhi

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Delhi on Wednesday with injury marks on the body, police said.

It was her husband, Avdesh Kumar, who found her in an unconscious state at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, when he returned from work early on Wednesday.

Kumar works at a sweet shop.

The couple had shifted to the house at Chattarpur Pahadi along with their two children two days ago, police said.

They had been married for six years, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received around 2.45 am at Mehrauli police station.

Kumar informed police that his wife was lying unconscious with blood oozing out of her head.

She had been brutally beaten by someone, he said By the time the police reached the spot, the injured woman had already been shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard and the crime scene inspected by a police team.

The CCTV footage was being scanned through to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events, police said, adding the case was being investigated by all angles to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

