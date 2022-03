Woman Allegedly Kills Self In UP's Bhadohi

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Bhadohi, police said on Friday.

While it is suspected that the 30-year-old woman took the extreme step as her husband, who works at a distant place, did not visit her on Holi, the matter is being investigated, the police said.

Pinki Devi, wife of Vinod Vishwakarma, used to stay with her in-laws and her seven-year-old son in Pooredivan village under Gopiganj police station area here, they said.

She went to sleep on Thursday night but did not open the door of her room in the morning. The family members then found her hanging, station house officer Abhinav Verma said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)