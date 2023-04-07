Woman Allegedly Strangled To Death By In-laws Over Dowry In UP's Badaun

A 20-year-old newly married woman was strangled to death allegedly by her in-laws over dowry in Paiga-Bhikampur village here, police said Friday.

The in-laws have been absconding since the incident and a hunt is on to round them in, police said.

According to police, Renu, a resident of Lahori village of Bisharatganj Police Station in Bareilly district, was married about nine months ago to Vikesh, a resident of village Paiga-Bhikampur of Bisauli.

The relatives of the victim in their complaint to police said Vikesh and his family members had been torturing Renu for dowry and strangled her on Thursday.

Bisauli SHO Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said the police have sent the body for post mortem and filed an FIR in the matter.