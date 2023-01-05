Woman Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore In UP's Bahraich: Police

A woman, who was trying to smuggle drugs worth Rs 2 crore from Nepal to India, has been arrested by a joint team of officials from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Thursday.

Maya, who is a native of Himachal Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday while she was on her way to smuggle the drug consignment from Nepal to her home state.

"The woman was arrested by a joint team of SSB and local police. Five kilograms of charas worth Rs 2 crore was recovered from her at Rupaidiha checkpost on Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar.

He said that the international value of the recovered contraband has been estimated at around Rs 2 crore.

The officer informed that a case has been registered against the woman and she was interrogated by her nexus by a police team.

Kumar said that during interrogation, the woman informed police that the recovered contraband was being smuggled from Nepal to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Police have lodged an FIR into the matter and started investigation.

