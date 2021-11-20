Woman Attacked By Rape Accused In Rajasthan's Alwar

A woman who accused a man of raping her was allegedly attacked by him in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The woman received injuries in one eye in the incident on Friday night and was referred from Alwar to the state-run SMS hospital in Jaipur, police said.

The woman, aged around 21, had lodged a rape case against the man through a court on November 10.

The woman alleged that the rape accused was accompanied two-three persons.

“We have detained two persons in connection with the attack. The main accused is absconding and being searched,” Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam told PTI.

She said an FIR in this connection was registered on Saturday.

The woman has alleged that she was raped a year ago in a hotel room, the SP said.

