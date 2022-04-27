Woman, child found hanging from tree in U'khand's Gopeshwar

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Apr 27 (PTI) A woman and her 14-month-old child were found hanging from a tree in Chamoli district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of 20-year-old Anisha Devi and her baby, tied to her back with a piece of cloth, were found in a forest in Ustoli village on Tuesday night, Revenue Department official Rakesh Devli said.

The woman was a resident of Sarpani village of Nanda Nagar block, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR ALM NB RHL