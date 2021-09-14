Woman Commits Suicide Over Family Dispute In Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide over a family dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Parveen, was Monday found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Mamore village that falls under Kairana police station.

She is survived by her husband, Khushmuddin, and three children.

Station House Officer (SHO) Premvir Rana said the body was sent for postmortem and investigation was underway.

