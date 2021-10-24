Woman Constable Saves Elderly Woman Trying To Board Moving Train In Sandhurst Station

An elderly woman was saved from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) at a railway station near Mumbai on October 21, Thursday. According to the 30-second video posted by the Ministry of Railways, an elderly woman wearing a green coloured saree and carrying a handbag could be seen boarding a local train at Mumbai’s Sandhurst Road railway station. As the video proceeds, the 50-year-old woman could be seen losing her balance and slipping into the gap while attempting to board the train. However, the attentiveness of Sapna Golkar, the constable on duty, saved the life of the elderly woman.

Watch the video here:

मुंबई के सैंडहर्स्ट रोड स्टेशन पर 50 वर्षीय महिला यात्री, चलती लोकल ट्रेन मे चढ़ने के प्रयास के दौरान पैर फिसलने से गिरते समय ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला आरपीएफ आरक्षक सपना गोलकर द्वारा महिला यात्री की जान बचाकर सराहनीय कार्य किया। चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने उतरने का प्रयास ना करें। pic.twitter.com/qiLCZ5qgBr — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the video which was shared by the Ministry of Railways explaining the incident in Hindi reads, "The incident took place at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station. The 50-year-old woman slipped and was saved by Sapna Golkar, the constable on duty." At the end of the Tweet, the Ministry of Railways cautioned the passengers not to board the train after the train starts. Meanwhile, the video which was shared some two days ago went viral and has garnered over thirty-six thousand views and thousands of netizens took to the comment section to praise the efforts of the woman constable.

Have a look at some of the exemplary works of RPF

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today.



Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/68imlutPaY — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 18, 2021

On Monday, October 18, a pregnant woman was saved from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable at a railway station near Mumbai, according to CCTV footage. The incident occurred when the woman collapsed and almost slipped into the gap while attempting to deboard a moving train at the Kalyan Railway Station. In the footage, it can be seen that the pregnant woman staggers as she tries to exit the train, unable to maintain her equilibrium. RPF constable SR Khandekar leaps into action to save her.

The CCTV clip was posted by Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, who urged passengers not to board or deboard a running train. The RPF personnel have been getting praise from netizens after the clip of the incident was posted online. "Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.

Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways