Woman Cop Found Dead In Kolkata Guest House

A middle-aged woman police officer from Kalimpong, who was visiting the city on official work, was found lying unconscious inside a room of a guest house in Kolkata on Thursday and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her "brought dead".

A resident of Darjeeling, Bindu Lama Subba had checked-in at a guest house in Kalighat area on Wednesday.

Her designation is yet to be known.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

"She had come here with other police personnel from Kalimpong; we had booked a room for her. This morning, she had ordered breakfast. When the waiter took the food to her room, she was found lying unconscious. The hotel authorities informed us and we rushed her to the SSKM, where she was declared brought dead," an officer at Kalighat Police Station said.

Subba's body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe has been initiated into the matter, he added.

