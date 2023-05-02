Woman, Daughter Killed In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A 62-year-old woman and her daughter were killed using a sharp-edged weapon in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The double murder took place in Devipur village under Hyderabad police station limits, they said.

SO of Hyderabad police station Chandrabhan Yadav said the deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi and her daughter Poonam (41).

He added that Saraswati Devi was living at the in-laws' place of her daughter, and her son-in-law informed the police about the murder.