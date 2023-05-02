Last Updated:

Woman, Daughter Killed In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A 62-year-old woman and her daughter were killed using a sharp-edged weapon in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


A 62-year-old woman and her daughter were killed using a sharp-edged weapon in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The double murder took place in Devipur village under Hyderabad police station limits, they said.

SO of Hyderabad police station Chandrabhan Yadav said the deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi and her daughter Poonam (41).

He added that Saraswati Devi was living at the in-laws' place of her daughter, and her son-in-law informed the police about the murder. 

READ | UP: Man killed in clash between two groups in Gonda
READ | Uttar Pradesh: State all set to promote its historical places like palaces and forts as destination wedding sites
READ | Etwah: 2 children dead after falling from the tractor and getting crushed in Uttar Pradesh
READ | Lightning strike kills man in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi slipped and fell on rain drenched road, suffer injuries

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT