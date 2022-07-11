Woman dies by suicide at Kolkata Metro station, services disrupted

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) A woman died after jumping in front of an approaching metro train at Girish Park station in north Kolkata on Monday afternoon, disrupting services on the North-South Line, police said.

The incident happened around 12.35 pm, they said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, jumped in front of a Kabi Subhas-bound train, they added.

Police said they are investigating the matter, and checking the CCTV footage of the station. PTI SCH SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)