Woman Found Dead At Home In Ghaziabad, Sister Alleges Honour Killing

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at her house on Thursday and her sister has alleged that she has been strangled by other family members who were opposed to her love affair, police said.

The woman was named Gulfashan and it seemed that she was strangled last night, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

Police are questioning her father and other family members.

The sister of the deceased has informed police that Gulfashan was allegedly strangled over her love affair as the family was against her relationship.

The woman had also called up her boyfriend Wednesday night asking him to save her, she told police.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.

Police are probing the case from different angles including 'Honour Killing'. The cause of her death would be ascertained after the autopsy report which is still awaited, Agarwal said.

