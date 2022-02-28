Woman found dead in Southwest Delhi’s hotel room, friend missing: Police

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in the Mahipalpur area of Southwest Delhi here on Sunday, police said.

Though no explicit injury marks were seen on the woman’s body, police suspect foul play behind her death.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

The police suspect the role of woman’s friend Shivam Chauhan, a Ghaziabad resident, behind the death as he had booked the hotel before checking in it with the woman on February 25, he said.

The man is missing and police are trying to nab him, Sharma said.

"We got a call at 3 pm saying a body of a woman was found at a hotel in Mahipalpur. I along with my team reached the spot and identified the woman,” the DCP said.

“It was learnt that a person named Shivam Chauhan who is resident of Ghaziabad and a friend of the woman for the last four years had booked the room," he added.

The room was not locked when the hotel staffers entered it to clean it and found the body, the DCP said.

"A case has been registered and teams have been deployed. The accused has been identified and would be nabbed soon," the DCP said. PTI AMP RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)