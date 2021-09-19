Woman Found Dead In UP's Chitrakoot

A 19-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Chitrakoot on Sunday, police said.

The woman’s family filed a complaint with the police against her in-laws accusing them of killing her, they said.

The woman, identified as Priti, 19, was found dead in Pachokhar village, Station House Officer of Paharhi police station Ramashray Singh Yadav.

She was having a dispute with her husband over some issue, he added.

The woman’s father Rajkumar Pandey told police that she had asked her two days ago to take her back to in-laws' place, otherwise, they would kill her, Yadav said, adding she was currently living at some other place.

The couple had got married nine months ago, police said.

They said the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation into the matter is on.

