Woman, Granddaughter Killed In House Collapse In UP's Fatehpur

A woman and her granddaughter were killed when their 'kutcha' room collapsed on them due to heavy rains in the Khaga Kotwali police station area of Fatehpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Abdullah Nagar Sithiani village on Thursday night. Chandrakali, 55, and her five-year-old granddaughter Tanya were buried in the debris in their sleep, SHO of Khaga Kotwali Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Both died before they could be taken to hospital, he said.

District Magistrate Apoorva Dubey and other senior officials reached the spot on Friday and assured all possible help to the victims' family.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Sharma said.

More than 20 people have died in house collapse incidents across Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains this season.

