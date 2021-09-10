Woman In Gwalior Vandalises Army Vehicle, Attacks Officer; Police Begins Probe

A video of a woman allegedly vandalising an Army vehicle in Gwalior had been surfacing on the internet on Wednesday. The Gwalior police while taking note of this stated that they were aware of the situation and had initiated a preliminary investigation. The woman in the video can also be seen attacking the Army officer driving the car.

What was the ruckus all about?

People on the streets of Gwalior were both baffled and astounded as a woman, who is a 22-year-old model, who was in an inebriated state was captured attacking Army personnel on Thursday. In the video that has been making the rounds on social media, the lady was captured in what looked like the lady was trying to obstruct the army vehicle from proceeding any further while she held on to her mobile phone, supposedly calling someone. On repeated honking by the Army personnel, the woman in the video turned back and started kicking the vehicle with her right foot, attempting to damage the front end.

Drunk Gwalior girl misbehaving with Army Personnel. pic.twitter.com/d0vN87e47V — Baba MaChuvera 💫 (@indian_armada) September 9, 2021

As she turned back, a glass bottle flung out of her bag and shattered on the ground. This was followed by one of the Army personnel stepping out of the car to bring the situation under control. In the Twitter video, the woman was seen shouting at the Army officer and pushing him in the back as he stopped her from causing further damage to the vehicle. After the army vehicle left, a police team arrived to the scene and two women were seen taking the inebriated woman away from the spot.

Gwalior Police begin investigation; Army officers avoid registering a case

The Gwalior police had already taken note of the ruckus created by the alleged 22-year-old model. The incident was reported to the Padav police station from where a lady constable was called to take the model to the police station. The police said, "The woman was in a drunken state and caused a ruckus. Action has been taken against her. There is no complaint from the Army's side," said police.

Locals of the area said that three girls from Delhi had come to Gwalior and one of them created a ruckus on the road. The two other girls also reached the police station to demand the release of the girl who was detained by the police. Later, the police released the 22-year-old on bail. The three girls claimed that they had come from Delhi to Gwalior to participate in an event. They said that they had put up at a hotel in the city.

*This is a developing copy*

Image Credits - Twitter (Baba MaChuvera)