Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured In Thane House Collapse

A woman was killed and two other persons were injured when a portion of an adjacent house collapsed on their residence in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 6 am. The balcony of a single-storey house crashed on a house located next to it near a mosque, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Gulshan Sagir Ansari (45), an occupant of the house on which the adjoining house balcony collapsed, died on the spot. Two others - Sagir Ansari (45) and Mehtab Ansari - suffered injuries, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The injured persons were initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in neighbouring Mumbai for treatment, the official said.

Local police are conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

