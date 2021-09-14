Woman Killed As Wall Collapses Following Heavy Rains In Fatehpur

A pregnant woman was killed and two others injured after a wall collapsed in Sato village in Fatehpur following heavy rains, police said Tuesday.

The village falls under the Asothar police station area.

The 'kutcha' (mud) wall of the house collapsed Monday evening, killing Sangeeta (28) on the spot, police said.

Her mother Nanki (50) and younger sister Rita (18) were seriously injured and admitted to a government hospital for treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaichand Bharti said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and the revenue department officials were informed of the incident so that the victim's family could get financial help, the SHO said.

