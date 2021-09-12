Woman killed for property by adopted daughter, her friends in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman from France, who had settled here about 30 years ago, was killed for her property and three people, including her adopted daughter, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The woman had migrated to India about 30 years ago and settled in Hyderabad. She had established a school for the poor and orphans here, according to a statement issued by the police.

She had two daughters and had adopted two girls, it said.

A complaint was received from her son-in-law on September 9. He said that his mother-in-law was missing, the statement said.

During investigation, it emerged that she was killed on September 8 night and her body was dumped at the Himayatsagar reservoir here, it said.

Police said the woman had created a profile of one of her adopted daughters, who is 24 years old, on a matrimony site.

This daughter of hers had got acquainted with an unemployed man through the website and both started living in a rented house in the city, they said.

The woman, however, was not in favour of her daughter marrying the person, police said.

The daughter, the unemployed man and a friend of the man conspired to kill the old woman to grab her property, the statement said.

According to the plan, the two men strangulated her to death with a rope on September 8 at her residence. It was the daughter who had informed them that her mother was at home, it said.

The old woman's body was dumped near the reservoir, police said.

Police grew suspicious about the daughter and during interrogation, she confessed to have committed the offence, the statement said.

The accused woman along with the two men have been arrested, it said. PTI SJR ANB ANB

