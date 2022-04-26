Woman killed, husband injured over minor dispute in southwest Delhi., accused arrested

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death while her husband was injured following a quarrel with their neighbour over minor issue in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shyamkala got sharp knife injuries over her neck while her husband Ramesh Kumar who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital had injuries over his left arm.

Both are residents of a slum cluster in Dalit Ekta Camp, they said.

Police said accused Arjun Bhahadur (30), victim's neighbour who was absconding since the incident has been arrested.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the fight took place following an argument over filling up water from a tap outside their house but the exact cause is yet to be verified as the accused is being interrogated.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 am, and the victim's son informed them that his mother was killed by a "Nepali man". "We have registered a case of murder (302) of the Indian Penal Code at Vasant Kunj North police station and further investigation is underway," said Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital for forensic autopsy, police said. PTI AMP RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)