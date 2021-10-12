Last Updated:

Woman killed in attack by wild animal

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 12 (PTI) One person was killed and another seriously injured in an attack by a wild animal in a village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Chitoda village that falls under Khatoli police station.

Komal and Pushpendra were travelling on a motorcycle when a wild animal attacked them.

Komal died while Pushpendra was being treated at a hospital. PTI COR MGA MGA

