Woman kills expat husband by hitting him on head with brick, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by hitting him on his head with a brick and tiles, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened late on Tuesday night at Kurapuzha in Palode, located about 38 kms away from Thiruvananthapuram.

Shiju (37) was found dead in the couple's home and the accused Soumya was taken into custody on Tuesday night itself, police said.

A non-resident Keralite (NRK), Shiju reached home only 10 days ago.

"Her arrest has been recorded this afternoon. She admitted to the crime but the exact reason is yet to be revealed," an investigating officer said.

After the crime, the woman allegedly ran out of the house crying aloud that she killed her husband following which local residents rushed to the spot to find the man dead, the police added.

Local media reported that Soumya suspected that Shiju had an illicit affair with another woman, which prompted her to to take the extreme step.

The couple has two children. PTI LGK LGK HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)