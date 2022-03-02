Woman Kills Husband In Rajasthan's Barmer

A woman allegedly strangled her 34-year-old husband to death in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, they said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Ugamraj Soni, said primary investigation reveals that the woman, Manju, was unhappy with her husband Anil, a labourer, because of his low income.

The couple used to consume alcohol and fight frequently, the SHO said.

Police detained Manju, aged around 30, after Anil's mother registered a case of murder against her, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO added.

