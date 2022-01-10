Woman Raped By Four Men In Budaun Village

A woman was allegedly abducted by four people and raped in a village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Saturday when the woman had gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medicine shop, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the police have registered an FIR on the woman’s complaint and are trying to nab the offenders.

