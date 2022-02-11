Woman shot in knee during scuffle between her cousins

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A woman suffered knee injuries after being hit by a bullet during a scuffle between her two cousins in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ambedkar Nagar police station received information regarding a gunshot injury, following which police rushed to the spot at Madangir, they said.

It was revealed that one Lokesh had fired a bullet at his cousin Gaurav, but due to scuffle between the two, the bullet misfired and hit Nisha in her knee region, a senior police officer said.

Nisha, who is the cousin of the both, was admitted to AIIMS hospital, the officer said.

"The statement of victim was recorded and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station. Accused Lokesh has been arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. PTI NIT CK

