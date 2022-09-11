Yet another incident of privileged society residents misbehaving with security guards has come to light from Noida, wherein a woman has been caught on camera, manhandling and physically abusing a security guard multiple times.

The video of the incident which has now gone viral on the internet comes from Cleo Society in Noida Sector 121 where a woman can be seen slapping a security guard multiple times.

As per sources, the woman, who is a professor by profession, slapped the security officer after a little disagreement. The police have taken cognizance of the incident, registered a case against the woman and further investigation is underway. It is important to note that the case comes under the jurisdiction of the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida.

Cases of abuse against security guards on the rise in Noida

This incident comes shortly after a woman in Noida was arrested earlier in the month of August, for abusing a security guard who was allegedly late to open the gate of the housing society she lives in.

As per reports, the woman who was a tenant in the housing society manhandled the security guard, held him by the collar, and even hurled abuses for being late by a few seconds to open the main gate of the society in Jaypee Township located in sector 126. The CCTV video of the incident had gone viral on the social media too.

An FIR had been registered in the case and the woman concerned has been booked under Sections 323, 504 and more under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident reported on August 30, a man from Haryana's Gurugram was caught on camera as he allegedly thrashed a security guard who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator of a residential building. Notably, police arrested the accused man identified as Varun Nath after a case was lodged against him for allegedly thrashing the security guard.

The accused was reportedly stuck in the elevator of a residential building for about 3-4 minutes. As per the CCTV footage, as soon as he got out of the elevator, the man in question acted out in anger and began assaulting the security guard.

An FIR has been registered against Varun Nath under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram sector 50 police station.