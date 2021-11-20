Woman stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar: Police

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person in the Sheikh Sarai area of south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light on Thursday evening after police received a PCR call from a hospital regarding a woman with stab injuries, who was brought to the facility by her husband and was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway. PTI AMP RC

