A sub-inspector of Delhi police was found dead in Rohini area of the national capital late on Friday evening. The sub-inspector, Preeti, was posted at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station.

As per initial reports from Delhi police, the sub-inspector was walking home after getting off the Rohini East Metro Station when a person shot her in the head and absconded. The sub-inspector died on spot. 'Investigations are underway,' police informed.