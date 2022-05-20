Woman with severe burn injuries, throat cut found roadside in UP

Agra, May 20 (PTI) A woman with 30 per cent burn injuries and a cut on her throat was found on the side of a road here, officials said on Friday.

The police rushed the 35-year-old to hospital where a surgical procedure was carried out on her, they said.

Talking to reporters, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Singh said, "The woman, nearly 35 years old, was found at Bhilawali Road under Kheragarh police station limits in Agra district. The woman seems to be from Madhya Pradesh. She suffered burns below the chest and her throat was also found cut." "Locals informed the police about the incident after which police officials reached the spot and took the woman to Community Health Centre in Kheragarh. She was then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra. Now, she is stable and her throat was also operated upon," he added.

Her statement will be recorded when the doctors deem her fit to talk, the SSP said. CJ CJ

