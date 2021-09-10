Woman's Body Found Floating In Thane Lake

The body of a 33-year-old woman was fished out from a lake in the wee hours of Friday in Thane district, civic officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire department got a call about a body floating in the Ganesh Lake at Saba village in Diva at around 1.30 am.

Fire brigade personnel and a team of the RDMC along with the police reached the spot and fished out the body, which was later identified as that of woman named Seema Chandrakant Kamble, a resident of Mumbra Devi Colony, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was on, the police said.

