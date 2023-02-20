Women Attacked With Sword, Rod In Punjab's Ferozepur In Broad Daylight

A woman on her way home from court in Punjab's Ferozepur was attacked on Monday. Assailants hit the woman with a sword and a rod in broad daylight and fled the scene. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants. According to sources, the victim has sustained head injuries and sharp blunt cuts and has been shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

People watch as woman is attacked

The incident happened in full public view and some police officials were also standing a few metres away from the spot, according to reports. However, no one intervened as the woman was attacked and the assault continued for a few minutes. Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP Vice President, Harjit Singh Grewal, said, "Such lawlessness in Punjab is the result of the failure of the AAP govt but they are not ready to accept it."

"There is no fear of the police among the miscreants in Punjab. Even when a crime is carried out, there is no investigation in the case. Like CM Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, no criminals should be spared also in Punjab, he said.

"Today, the failure of the AAP government is visible. The Punjab CM claims that the law and order situation has improved in Punjab, but things are opposite. The police officials also have instructions from their higher authorities to act accordingly in every case," he added.