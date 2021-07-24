Women Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair For COVID Vaccine In Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a violent brawl broke out between groups of women who were waiting to get vaccinated outside a center in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday. The incident occurred as people from the region began to line up to get their COVID-19 jab outside the vaccination facility in Khal Bujar of Kasrawad tehsil. An argument broke out between two sets of groups after which they began to wrestle each other to the ground. In the process, a woman was shoved onto the ground, while two more began to exchange blows and pull each other's hair. In between a man's failed attempts to break apart the warring groups of women also came to light. The video of the fierce fight has gone viral on social media.

Fight due to lack of COVID-19 doses

An official told PTI that the incident took place due to the lack of COVID-19 vaccines in the center. Khargone District Immunisation Officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that more than 500 women turned up for vaccination at the center, which only had 200 doses at its disposal. The official confirmed that there was no shortage of vaccines, and slots had been allocated to people for vaccination.

The physical altercation broke out as one woman attempted to outsmart the others and sneak into the center to get her jab after which the fight ensued. Most of the women in the video were maskless and paid little-to-no regard for social distancing.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases which took its caseload to 7,91,721. No deaths were reported on the day. The state has seen a steady COVID-19 vaccination drive and has administered 2,66,12,378 so far, as per an official release. Over 9,56,443 persons received coronavirus vaccine jabs on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)