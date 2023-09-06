Women Farmers Heralding The Indian Millet Renaissance To Brief Spouses Of G20 Leaders

As a part of the government of India’s continuous focus on the promotion of millet and the celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023, 20 women farmers from remote villages will brief the spouses of G20 leaders on their experiences and wisdom about millet farming. The interaction will happen during their visit to the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. The women farmers are at the forefront of revolutionising the culture of millet consumption in the country.

The government of India has invited these women millet cultivators to share their knowledge about millets during a visit organised for the first ladies and the spouses of G20 leaders at the acre Pusa-IARI campus on September 9. “The spouses will interact with 22 enterprising women farmers from 11 millet-producing states, who are bringing about a millet renaissance in their respective milieu,” an official at the Agriculture Ministry told ANI.

Women farmers invited from far-flung areas

The women farmers hail from the remote areas of the 11 millet-producing states - Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Assam. “The women are leading the movement to revolutionise millet production in the country on the back of robust millet missions and millet projects in their states,” the official said.

These farmers, some of whom are tribal homemakers and university graduates with successful careers behind them, are not merely growing millets but mobilising community members to harness their socio-economic potential. Each of their stories is an inspiring narrative of resilience and innovation.

Women farmers ‘bringing millet revolution to life’

A farmer, entrepreneur, trainer and community leader all rolled into one, L Mareeswari from rural Tamil Nadu has worked for the betterment of her peers. She has also formed a Farmers' Interest Group with 20 like-minded women. “We started out by cleaning pulses by weight for a local factory. We used our earnings to set up a small processing unit, which now produces everything — from millet flours to dosa mixes,“ she said.

Subasa Mohanta, a distressed paddy farmer from Odisha, became famous as the Mandia Maa (Finger Millet Mother) of the Mayurbhanj district. She turned her life around by embracing finger millet cultivation after struggling with successive crop failures. Her spiritual compatriot from Koraput’s tribal pockets, Raimati Ghuiria made it her mission to conserve 70+ varieties of traditional millets growing in Odisha.

“These women farmers from across the country will be sharing their experience and wisdom in millet farming with the spouses of the G20 heads of state during their visit to India,” the official said. “Together they are bringing an Indian millet revolution to life, steadily making small but effective changes in the way the country grows and consumes food grains. Together they are ushering in an era of conscious consumption and sustainable nutrition,” the official

added.

Notably, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden have confirmed their presence at the G20 Summit. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are also among the G20 leaders, who have confirmed their participation at the summit.