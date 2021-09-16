Women's Safety, Anti-terror Measures Main Priorities For Pune Police: Top Cop

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday said women's safety and anti-terror measures are top two priorities for his force.

Addressing a press conference at Pune Union of Working Journalists office, Gupta said the city police are roping in various stakeholders such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune Municipal Corporation, Railways and PMPML (civic transport undertaking) to chalk out a plan to ensure women's safety.

His comments came in the backdrop of the recent kidnapping and gang- rape of a 14-year-old girl and alleged rape of a 6-year-old girl by an auto-rickshaw driver. Thirteen people, a majority of them auto-rickshaw drivers, were allegedly involved in the gang- rape incident.

"All these stakeholders have been brought together to take measures toward women's safety," the senior IPS officer said.

"Safety of women and anti-terror measures are two main priorities of the Pune police though they are difficult tasks. In general crime, a perpetrator can be traced and found, but in crimes against women and those related to terror, the person who commits them is largely not on record," he said.

The police have already implemented a slew of measures to prevent such crimes, Gupta said.