Work On Desilting Of Drains In Delhi Nearly Complete, Say Authorities

Work on desilting of drains in Delhi is "nearly complete" and other potential waterlogging spots are being monitored using CCTV cameras, officials said on Monday.

Authorities are rushing to complete the job as the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Drains along smaller roads are maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and those along wider roads are done by the Public Works Department here.

"Our work on desilting is nearly complete," a senior MCD official said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on June 1 instructed officials that the city's drains' desilting work should be done by June 15.

She also said permanent and temporary water pumps should be installed at places prone to waterlogging, and sensitive places should be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Oberoi on Monday held a meeting with MCD officials to review the status of monsoon preparedness, her office said in a statement.

The MCD is working on a "war footing, making continuous efforts to prevent waterlogging during monsoon season".

"The corporation is working closely with other departments to minimise the inconvenience caused to citizens due to waterlogging," she said.

During the meeting, the mayor instructed the officials to coordinate with the officials of PWD and other departments. In case of waterlogging, immediate action should be taken to drain the water so that the citizens do not face any problems, she said.

Officials said due to timely preparations, there was only "slight waterlogging at a few places and prompt action was taken to clear it" after fresh rains.

The mayor instructed the officials to form an "interdepartmental coordination group". She said that by ensuring mutual coordination, the situation of waterlogging would be tackled in a better way.

The officials also informed the mayor of efforts being made by the MCD to clean several drains, including the ones at Srinivaspuri, near Dayal Singh College, Gokulpur, and Patel Nagar.

The mayor, while instructing the officers, said all the officers should be alert during the rains and ensure that there is no intense waterlogging anywhere, the statement said.

A PWD official too said the work of desilting drains is "almost complete".

"Yesterday, the work carried out by the department was assessed, and there were no major hiccups. We installed CCTV cameras to monitor underground sumps and waterlogging spots. Officials concerned were monitoring the pace of work being carried out at these spots since they have access to footage," he said.

The official also said that such waterlogging points that were identified, "have been taken care of", and barring some new ones that have emerged in areas in outer and north Delhi, "the work has been carried out at all spots to prevent any waterlogging there".

Monsoon rains are known to cause waterlogging in certain areas of Delhi and both the MCD and PWD said they have planned to ensure there is no waterlogging in the capital, more so, when it will be hosting the G20 Summit in September.

The rains which started early morning on Sunday brought the maximum temperature down to 29 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged 48.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, it said.

On June 1, Oberoi held a review meeting with officials of several departments, besides the PWD, the DDA, and irrigation and flood control, on plans to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Expressing concern regarding sensitive areas like Rani Kheda, she said permanent and temporary water pumps should be installed at such places. A long-term plan should be made for permanent settlement of the problem at sensitive areas facing waterlogging, she said.

The PWD has identified 165 waterlogging spots and five hotspots across Delhi and is fully prepared to tackle the problem in these areas, PWD Minister Atishi said in April.

The five waterlogging hotspots are — New Rohtak Road, under the Zakira Nagar flyover, the Loni Road roundabout, near the Jahangirpuri Metro Station and the Karala Kanjhawala Road.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI Video, "There are associated problems that come with the monsoon-like waterlogging. We have done work to address the issue." "However, we have just got control of the MCD and the standing committee has not been formed yet. Hopefully, in the coming time, the work of desilting drains through MCD will also be done" he said.