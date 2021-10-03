Work On Fourth Rail Line Between Palwal-Mathura To Be Over This Year: Officials

The work on the fourth rail line between Palwal and Mathura will be completed this year, reducing congestion on the route to Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

They also said the gauge conversion project on the Mathura-Vridavan rail line has been freezed.

Now, this will be developed as a "heritage line", the officials said.

Pramod Kumar, General Manager of the North Central Railway, told reporters that the work on the rail line between Mathura and Keetham will also over by next year.

"While the work on fourth line between Palwal and Mathura will be completed this year, the work on the third line between Mathura and Keetham will be over by the next year," he said.

