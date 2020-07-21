In Hard-to-watch Video; Gallons-on-gallons Of Milk Spilt On Sangli Streets In Rate Protest

Farmers on Tuesday started an agitation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra over their various demands, including a hike in milk procurement prices. The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation, stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing the two districts.

'Cancel GST levied on milk products'

ANI posted a video of the protesters where they spill milk on the streets of Sangli as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk, the news agency said.

#WATCH Workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna spill milk on the streets of Sangli as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk, among others. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0GSq9fb1aT — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Talking to PTI, Shetti said they are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices by Rs 5 per litre and the benefit to be directly deposited into the accounts of milk producers. "We are also demanding an export subsidy of Rs 30 for milk producers and cancellation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on milk products," he said.

Shetti also demanded cancellation of the Centre's decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder. He said milk business in the state has been affected "because of the policies of the central government". "Since early morning, members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have been agitating in the region (Sangli and Kolhapur) by stopping the milk tankers and spilling milk on roads," he added.

BJP Pune unit president Jagdish Mulik also said they will too, launch a statewide agitation from August 1, if the demands of milk producers are not met. On Monday, BJP leaders in Pune submitted a memorandum of their demands to Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

