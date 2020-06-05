World Environment Day: Moradabad Doctor Distributes Plant To Patients; Begets A Pledge

As people across the globe celebrate World Environment Day on Friday, a doctor in Moradabad's private hospital handed out plants to patients and made them take an oath to grow more plants and save their environment. Doctor CP Singh at the Jigyasa Medical Centre told patients to grow more plants and save the environment which has become an essential part of humans our lives amid the COVID-19 crisis.

'We have given a plant to every patient'

The corona warriors took a commitment from the patients to maintain social distancing, wear masks and take all possible preventive measures at this time. Doctors in this Uttar Pradesh city believe that patients tend to obey the doctor's advice hence they took this initiative.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr CP Singh said, "On this occasion, we have given a plant to every patient coming here and we have asked them to take care of it in order to save the environment. We also made them aware to grow more such plants as these are a part of our lives".

"In view of coronavirus, we have advised them to take every possible preventive measure they can take. We have asked them to take an oath to look after the environment and plants around them," he added.

'Let us collectively do whatever possible...'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

"On June 5, the entire world will celebrate 'World Environment Day'. The theme for this year's 'World Environment Day' is bio-diversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us," the Prime Minister had said.

"Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes," he said. The Prime Minister also said that water conservation, in particular the conservation of rainwater, is essential and exhorted everyone to strive for saving rainwater in the upcoming monsoons.

(With ANI inputs)