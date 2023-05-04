World Record: Delhi's Safdarjung Hosp Performs 200th Surgery With Robotics, 3D Lap Webcast

Setting a new world record, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital’s doctors performed the 200th international live surgery using robotics, 3-D Lap Webcast.

The procedure was successfully carried out on Thursday, May 4 by Dr. Anup Kumar, professor and head of the departments of urology, robotics, and renal transplant at SJH and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC). Moreover, 3,167 urologists from 20 different countries observed the procedure.

“We performed very complex surgeries -Robotic partial nephrectomy in a very complex large hilar tumour in Chronic Kidney Disease patients. We were able to save the kidney and only removed the renal tumour. The second case was a 3-D Lap Boari Flap for a long segment of ureteric stricture. It was a complex reconstructive surgery, where we were also able to save the kidney successfully,” said Dr Anup Kumar.

“We want to sincerely thank all my respected seniors and dear colleagues for their constant support, blessings which helped our team to perform the 200th consecutive international Live Robotic/3-D Lap surgery through webcast (Robotics /3-D Lap), in the last six years,” said the officials from the Safdarjung Hospital.

New world record

According to the doctor, this sets a new record not just for India but for the entire world. “A single surgeon performed a live Robotic/3-D laparoscopic surgery webcast 200 consecutive times in the last six years showing 400 surgeries,” Dr Anup Kumar added.

Dr. Kumar stated that all robotic and 3-D laparoscopic procedures performed in the last six years were complicated cancer and reconstructive surgeries. “More than 12,000 Urologists worldwide have been watching these webcasts in the last six years and taking advantage of this highly advanced technology training,” he added.

In order to teach and train individuals in far-flung rural and urban areas, Medical Superintendent Dr. BL Sherwal, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a live broadcast of a robotic 3-D lap surgery.

“Now, India is leading the world in providing training in Robotics and 3-D Lap, using highly advanced technology,” Dr BL Sherwal said.

“This webcast is connected to 52 medical colleges across India, under the E-health program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, along with 20 different countries,” he added.