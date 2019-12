We have heard of cemeteries for humans but for the first time, a cemetery has been built for the critically endangered marine species. The cemetery is built at Beypore beach in Kozhikode. It is a grim reminder for the humans, of the ecological devastation caused by climate change leading to the extinction of several species of the animal kingdom and a lot more on the verge of extinction. The cemetery is said to be the world's first cemetery built for marine species.