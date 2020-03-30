Worli's Koliwada Area Quarantined As 4 People With No Travel History Test COVID Positive

With Maharashtra reporting over 200 Coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, has reported four new cases from Worli's Koliwada area, with no travel history and all above 50 years of age. The municipal body has stated that one of the infected individual was a cook working in a PSU in Trombay and the other three were working at a local level and have not travelled much. The BMC has informed the concerned company to get screened and tested.

Worli's Koliwada area quarantined after 4 new cases crop up

As local people in the area have been lax about the lockdown, BMC has quarantined the entire area whcih has more than 60 residents. The BMC has also carried out disinfection operations in the Koliwada. Over 86 people have tested positive in Mumbai itself till date.

Maharashtra sets up 2nd COVID hospital in Sangli

On Sunday, Maharashtra's Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh shared photos of the state's second dedicated Coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital launched in Sangli's Miraj district. The hospital has been set up under the charge of Mumbai's J J Hospital's youngest Dean since 1947 - Dr. Pallavi Saple and has 315 Isolation Beds and 15 ICU Beds. The need of the hospital arose when four people who had returned from Mecca, infected 25 people - leading to 325 being quarantined in the area.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 203.

