Wrestler Nagesh Karale Shot Dead By 4 Men In Pune, Investigation Underway

In a nerve-wracking incident in Maharashtra during the late hours of December 23, wrestler Nagesh Karale was shot to death by unidentified assailants. Spine-chilling visuals of the incident have been caught on CCTV cameras in Pune's Chakan area. A Pimpri Chinchwad Police official told ANI that a probe has been initiated to identify the perpetrators of the murder of the 37-year-old.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm at a time when Karale sat in his SUV to head somewhere but assailants shot him then and there. While there are speculations that the murder was a fallout of a long-standing dispute, four teams of Pune Police are fanned to trace links to assailants. More details are awaited.