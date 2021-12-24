Last Updated:

Wrestler Nagesh Karale Shot Dead By 4 Men In Pune, Investigation Underway

The 37-year-old wrestler was shot dead by 4 unidentified assailants at around 10:30 pm when Nagesh Karale was about to start his SUV in Chakan area of Pune.

Written By
Srishti Jha

PTI/Rep image


In a nerve-wracking incident in Maharashtra during the late hours of December 23, wrestler Nagesh Karale was shot to death by unidentified assailants. Spine-chilling visuals of the incident have been caught on CCTV cameras in Pune's Chakan area. A Pimpri Chinchwad Police official told ANI that a probe has been initiated to identify the perpetrators of the murder of the 37-year-old. 

The incident took place around 10:30 pm at a time when Karale sat in his SUV to head somewhere but assailants shot him then and there. While there are speculations that the murder was a fallout of a long-standing dispute, four teams of Pune Police are fanned to trace links to assailants. More details are awaited.

Tags: Nagesh Karale, Pune, Pune Police
First Published:
