Yamuna Hits Danger Mark Again, Victims Take Shelter Near Delhi's Signature Bridge

As rains continued to lash the upper reaches of North India, River Yamuna again crossed the danger mark on July 21 reaching 205.34 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 6 pm on Friday, informed the Central Water Commission (CWC). As a result the people affected had to take shelter near the Signature Bridge, demanding the Delhi government to provide separate housing facilities because of frequent floods in the rainy season.

"We live in a camp near Signature Bridge. We request the Delhi govt to give us a space to live. We have to relocate every time there is flood in the area...," said Lakshman Das, an occupant of the relief camp near signature bridge. Another occupant said until the water levels recede, they will have to live at the relief camps, "Now that the water level has increased again, we will have to stay in the camp till situation goes back to normal...we're getting water, food, tea and ration from the Delhi govt", said Jagdish, an occupant of the relief camp in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Water levels of the River Yamuna has been receding gradually post July 18, after reaching a historic 208.66, the highest for the river since 1968 however the water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres at about 8 pm on July 18. This was after the river flowed above the danger mark for 5 days. Yamuna breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.