Yamuna pollution: DJB approves project to lay 575 km of sewer line in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) In a major step to reduce pollution in the Yamuna River, the Delhi Jal Board on Saturday approved a project to lay 575 kilometres of sewer line in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Sewer lines will be laid in Shahbad, Sangam Vihar, Jafarpur, Galibpur, Sarangpur, Goyal Vihar, Kilokri, Kanganheri and Dichaol group of colonies, it said.

There are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. While sewer lines had been commissioned in 685 of them by October-end last year, the government plans to bring the rest under the sewer network by December 2024. At a board meeting chaired by Delhi Water Minister Satyendra Jain, the utility also approved the construction of an “interceptor sewer” at the mouth of the Barapula drain, which is one of the four major drains falling into the Yamuna.

The wastewater will be trapped and diverted to the Okhla sewage treatment plant for treatment. The meeting also approved the proposal to construct a sewage pumping station of 60 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity at Kilokari to resolve the issue of sewage overflow in many parts of Delhi.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) also approved the upgradation of an old STP of 10 MGD capacity at Yamuna Vihar to 15 MGD using a new technology. The Rs 78-crore project will be completed in a year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government aims to connect all the colonies to sewage treatment plants to prevent the wastewater from falling directly into the drains, which fall into the Yamuna, Jain added.

PTI GVS SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)