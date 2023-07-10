Yamuna River Inching Towards Danger Level Amid Flood Alert In Delhi

Monsoon fury has wreaked havoc in several districts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamoli being the worst affected areas. Tragically, heavy rainfall and floods have resulted in numerous fatalities. In response to the situation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, while an Orange Alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

In light of the worsening conditions, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government has issued warnings to residents residing near the Yamuna River. These alerts have been ongoing since Friday, July 7, when an Orange Alert was issued for Delhi, alongside IMD's flood warning for the Delhi NCR region. The department has advised those living in flood-prone areas, including villages situated in the Yamuna floodplain, such as Yamuna Khadar, Palla village near Okhla bridge, and Loha pul, to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

Delhi officials have cautioned that water levels are likely to rise and cross the danger mark in the coming days. To closely monitor the situation, the Delhi government has established 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to oversee flood-prone areas and track the water level of the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, Atishi, the Minister of the Public Works Department (PWD), visited the Yamuna Khadar area to assess the floodplain and interact with the residents. She assured them of evacuation support and assistance from the Delhi government, promising alternative accommodation until the situation is under control. Atishi also emphasised the risks of travelling by boat during this time and urged the residents to evacuate promptly.

Delhi residents narrate ordeal

Republic spoke to Khajan Malik, a resident of the Yamuna Khadar area, who expressed frustration with the temporary measures provided by the government each year. He highlighted the challenges faced by the community, which comprises around 120 people and expands to 600 including neighbouring villages. "We do farming and travel by boat, if our slums get engulfed in flood then who will give us money to rebuild our houses," Malik said.

Chanda, a vegetable seller near Mayur Vihar, shared her plight. She explained that she commutes every morning from her village near the Yamuna River to sell vegetables near Mayur Vihar. Due to the flooding caused by heavy rains, she evacuated her slum along with her two children and mother on Friday. "Delhi officials told us about government-managed tents but as soon as I reached with my two children and mother, we saw that the tents and hutments are full and there is no place. So right now I have made a shelter for my children on the service road near Mayur Vihar red light and living here since Friday. It is a difficult time but we go through this every year," she said.

With the Yamuna River's water level surpassing the danger mark on Friday, hundreds of families living on the floodplains from Shastri Park to Yamuna Khadar in Mayur Vihar are facing immense hardships. Many have been evacuating their dwellings and seeking refuge in higher areas or government shelters. Similarly, residents in areas like Yamuna Bazar near Old Delhi and near the Old Bridge are experiencing similar difficulties.

Yamuna to cross danger mark on Tuesday

The water level at the Yamuna River currently stands at 203.3 meters, as reported by the Central Water Commission. It is approaching the warning level, which is set at 204.5 meters, with the danger level being 205.3 meters. Thousands of people residing in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River are currently the most vulnerable.

The Delhi government has advised people to refrain from approaching the riverbanks. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has established control rooms in 12 zones to closely monitor the flood situation in the Yamuna. Haryana has released 2 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river, resulting in rising water levels that are expected to continue increasing. According to Delhi officials, the water levels are anticipated to rise further and surpass the danger mark on Tuesday.