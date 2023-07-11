Yamuna River Water Level Breaches Danger Mark, Rail Traffic Suspended Over Old Bridge

Delhi continues to grapple with a critical situation as the water level of the Yamuna River surpassed the danger mark on Tuesday (July 11). Visuals from the 'Loha Pul' bridge captured the severity of the situation as the water level of the Yamuna River has reached 206.24 mm, posing a serious threat to the city.

Rail traffic over the Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi has been temporarily suspended since 6:00 am today due to the rising water levels. Reports suggest that road traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge has also been temporarily halted. The precautionary measure was taken with the aim to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent any mishaps.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to address the situation related to heavy rainfall in their respective states. The Prime Minister assured them of the government's full support and assistance in dealing with the challenges posed by the rainfall.\

CM Kejriwal chairs key meet

In response to the critical situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting with all concerned departments. The entire government body has been put on high alert and is fully prepared to tackle any potential challenges. CM Kejriwal assured the public that there is no immediate danger of flooding, despite the rising water levels in the Yamuna River.

Delhi experienced an unprecedented rainfall of 153 mm within a 24-hour period on July 8-9. This level of rainfall has not been witnessed in the city for the past 40 years. The city's drainage system, designed to handle rainfall ranging from 100-125 mm, faced difficulties in coping with the unexpected volume of rain. As a result, residents have encountered various challenges.

PWD takes swift action

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken swift action to address the impact of heavy rainfall. A total of 680 pumps, including 100 mobile pumps, have been deployed to tackle waterlogging and drainage issues. An additional 326 pumps have been installed to handle the situation effectively.

Immediate measures have been implemented to address road damage caused by the rains. Potholes are being temporarily filled with stones until repair work can be conducted once the rain subsides.

Efforts are also underway to clear garbage and debris that obstruct drainage systems to ensure smooth water flow. Three incidents of road cave-ins have been reported, prompting a thorough investigation into the underlying causes. Construction activities have been temporarily halted to facilitate the unimpeded clearing of blocked drains.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been instructed to deploy additional personnel at vulnerable points throughout the city to prevent traffic congestion and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

Delhi govt assures action

CM Kejriwal emphasized the ongoing coordination with the Central Water Commission. Despite the current release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage, experts have reassured that the risk of flooding remains low. However, as a precautionary measure, if the water level in the Yamuna River crosses 206 meters, the government promised to begin the process of relocating residents living near the riverbanks to designated relief centres.

CM Kejriwal urged all North Indian state governments to work together and provide relief to those affected by the heavy rainfall. He expressed gratitude to the ministers, MLAs, councillors, and officers who are working tirelessly to address the situation.

As the situation unfolds, the government will continue monitoring the water level in the Yamuna River and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.